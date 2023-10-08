Odisha MLA faces objection, FIR ahead of marriage

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tirtol MLA Bijay Sankar Das’ former fiancée, Somalika Dash, on Saturday, submitted an objection against him for applying for marriage registration with another girl in the office of the district sub-registrar (DSR) in Cuttack. Somalika has also lodged an FIR against him in Jagatsinghpur police station on the day, demanding justice in light of the pending case against him.

As per reports, on September 21, 2023, Das applied for marriage registration allegedly skipping his previous commitment to marry Somalika, who had filed a case against him for sexual harassment. After the application, there is a one-month objection period during which anyone can raise concerns, subject to legal proceedings.

On the day, Somalika submitted a written complaint to the DSR, Cuttack, citing past instances of betrayal and sexual harassment. She claimed that her previous case against Das remains unresolved. She has objected to his fresh marriage and sought the intervention of the local police seeking justice.

Speaking to media, Somalika stated that she has submitted an objection against Das for applying for marriage registration with another girl. “I have also lodged an FIR in the Jagatsinghpur police station seeking justice for the harassment I endured. Despite the registration of two cases earlier, Das has not been summoned by the police nor called in for questioning,” she alleged

IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station, Gokularanjan Dash, confirmed the filing of a fresh FIR against Das and stated that the police are actively investigating the case. Even the district sub-registrar (DSR) Cuttack, Gopabandhu Parida, said, “I have received a complaint from the victim regarding Das application for marriage registration with another girl. I have not reviewed the matter yet and will act in accordance with the law.”

