Odisha: Rescued mother-daughter duo recovers, alleges assault

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A day after a tribal woman and her daughter were rescued walking nude on College Road in Sundargarh town, the mother, who is gradually recovering from mental trauma, reportedly disclosed that they were victims of ‘sexual assault’ back home.

The woman, in her mid-40s, and her daughter, in mid-20s, hail from the bordering village of Khairimunda in the adjacent Simdega district of Jharkhand.They are currently undergoing recovery at Aastha Gruha, a shelter for mentally-ill women, located in Rangadhipa of Sundargarh town.

Secretary of Aastha Gruha, Snehalata Patel, shared that when the mother and daughter arrived on Friday, they were not in a state to speak. However, with the gradual improvement in their health, the mother has begun to recall certain details in a fragmented manner, though the daughter continues to remain silent.

Patel mentioned the mother alleged that her brother-in-law had sexually exploited them. She further explained that her daughter had gone to work in Delhi and upon her return a few years ago, she remained quiet, presumably due to some shock. “The mother-daughter had left home a few days back, but the elder woman was not able to provide a clear narrative of the events leading up to their current state,” Patel added.

On Friday, the two women were found walking naked on the relatively busy College Road. Unfortunately, none of the commuters stopped to offer assistance. However, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete, who was passing by, stopped and covered the women with shawls from her vehicle. At the initiative of the MLA, the women were subsequently taken to Aastha Gruha by the police.

“It is a pity that the passersby did not even bother to stop and help and preserve the dignity of the women,” Tete said in disappointment.Dr Ankan Patel of the Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (SDHH), who attended to them at Aastha Gruha, stated that the women were in a state of drowsiness and highly dehydrated.

“However, their other health vitals were normal, and they showed improvement after receiving intravenous fluids,” Dr Patel added. Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwaker said, the police are closely monitoring their condition and awaiting their recovery.

