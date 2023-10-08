OMFED scam: Orissa HC no to CBI probe

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to order a CBI probe into the multi-crore OMFED scam involving misappropriation of funds by public servants as indicated in a special audit report. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman disposed of the PIL on Thursday saying, “If the public servant has committed the irregularities in appropriating public money, the remedies are available under the law. The PIL is not the only remedy that, the petitioner can invoke, rather he has got several other remedies, which can be invoked for the purpose of misappropriation of public money”.”

The Bench added, “Therefore, since the remedies are available to the petitioner to invoke the same, this court refrains to pass any order with regard to causing an inquiry by an agency”. Bala Krushna Polei, a Berhampur-based had filed the PIL. The state counsel pointed out that the Lokayukta, which was approached over the OMFED scam, has already entertained the case, caused inquiry and passed orders.

Taking it on record, the Bench said: “For similar cause of action, if some persons have approached the Lokayukta and the Lokayukta has passed an order by conducting inquiry, the petitioner should not have approached this court by filing the PIL invoking the self-same fact”.

