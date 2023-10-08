Petitioners fined Rs Rs 10,000 for filing frivolous PIL by Orisaa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ramachandra Behera and two others for filing a ‘frivolous public interest litigation’ seeking its intervention to stop a water supply project work as it was allegedly being carried out on the premises of a school at Govindpur in Cuttack district.

While imposing the penalty,Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman said,”As such, the petitioners are trying to stop the developmental work of the state. Therefore, this court is not inclined to entertain such type of frivolous public interest litigation, by which developmental work of the state is intended to be stopped”. The petitioners claiming to be residents of nearby Choupada village alleged the project work is causing difficulties to the students of the school.

The Bench, upon going through the records found that the petitioners claiming to be guardians of the students had stated they came to know that a contractor is carrying out the project under Jal Jeevan Mission within supervision of Rural Water & Sanitation Division, Odisha on the premises of the school.

The petitioners had produced a record of rights (ROR) but nothing was found from it to support the contention raised by them that the project work is being undertaken within the school premises. The Bench held the petition is not entertainable as it is based on mere coming to the knowledge of the petitioners that the project work is going on to the inconvenience of the students.

“Accordingly, the petition stands dismissed with a cost of Rs 10,000, which shall be deposited in the Advocate Welfare’s Fund of the High Court Bar Association within seven days, failing which the amount shall be recovered by initiating Orissa Public Demand Recovery proceeding against the petitioners”, the Bench stated.

