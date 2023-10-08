Pradhan’s desire to fight LS poll brings cheer to BJP cadre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP workers in the state were exalted after news broke on Friday that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed his desire to the party to contest the next Lok Sabha election from Odisha.It has been long speculated that Pradhan and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have been given green signal by the party to find a constituency of their choice but both of them have kept the matter close to their chest.

Though it is not clear whether Vaishnaw will contest from Balasore Parliamentary constituency or from his home state Rajasthan, the possibility of Pradhan contesting from Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat looks almost certain because of his frequent visits to the constituency.

“Pradhan’s entry into the electoral fray will have a positive impact on the party’s cadres. The BJP is always battle-ready but it will make a difference if he contests the next election,” said state BJP vice-president Biranchi Tripathy.

Senior BJP leader and former state party president Samir Mohanty said Pradhan has many things to his credit. Known as ‘Ujjwala Man’ in the country, his contribution to the state in the last nine years is immense. Never before any union minister from the state has done so much as Pradhan. This will act in favour of the party, he added.

The last two elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha, held simultaneously were fought under the leadership of Pradhan. Though the saffron party significantly improved its vote share, its dream to come to power by replacing the ruling BJD has remained unfulfilled.

However, a war of words between the BJD and BJP ensued after Pradhan made his wish public. Taking a jibe at the union minister, his long time rival and sitting BJD MP from from Dhenkanl Mahesh Sahoo said let the former first decide the constituency. The obvious reference of Sahoo was the choice between Dhenkanal and Sambalpur Lok Sabha seats by the union minister.

“BJD is least bothered who the rival parties are fielding in Dhenkanal. I can say with guarantee that I will win if my party renominates me from the seat,” he said.

Responding to Sahoo, former MP from BJP Rudra Narayan Pani said the BJD MP has lost popularity as he has done nothing for the constituency. Since Sahoo is apprehensive of getting renominated, he is making such remarks to make his party happy, Pani added.

