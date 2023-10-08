Rasulgarh pandal in Bhubaneswar gets Taiwan temple twist

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Come Durga Puja and Rasulgarh pandal becomes the most sought after in the capital. This year will be no different as devotees will be able to enjoy the festivities at a pandal designed as a replica of Buddha temple in Taiwan.

More than 35 artisans from West Bengal have been sweating for last two months to set up the pandal which will be 65 feet high and 120 feet wide. The idol of Goddess Durga is also being crafted by an artist from Bengal. The medha’s height will be around 24 feet while the idol will be around 20 feet.

“More than Rs 50 lakh will be spent on designing the pandal and organising a five-day-long Meena Bazaar and cultural programmes,” said Rasulgarh Durga Puja Committee’s president Malay Kumar Routray.

Like every year, the Rasulgarh Durga Puja Committee is expecting a footfall of around 1 lakh during each day of the festival. Adequate security and fire safety arrangements have been made to handle any exigency.

Cultural programmes and performances by various artists, actors and singers will be held from Sasthi to Dasami. This apart, special bhog consisting of a variety of pithas will be offered to the Mother Goddess on Nabami and ‘dahi pakhala’ on Dasami. Devotees visiting the pandal will be given prasad from Sasthi to Dasami.

On Commissionerate Police’s direction, the puja committee is installing adequate security cameras and deploying staff of private security agencies along with their own volunteers at the pandal. The volunteers will be equipped with walkie-talkie sets for seamless communication.

Around 40 to 50 CCTV cameras will be installed to keep a close watch on anti-socials at the pandal.

At least 100 staff of private security agencies and 250 volunteers will also be deployed to ensure the devotees have a hassle free darshan,” said Routray.

The puja committee said it will make adequate arrangements for senior citizens and differently-abled people visiting the pandal. The committee said bhasani procession will also be taken out in a grand manner and Naga Sadhus from Jajpur and Keonjhar will be part of it.

