Sambalpur varsity retains NAAC ‘A’ grade

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University has managed to retain an ‘A’ grade with a CGPA of 3.1 out of 4 in the third cycle of academic evaluation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). A six-member peer team of the NAAC had visited the university from September 27 to 29 for the assessment. Apart from evaluating all the departments personally, the team also assessed the self-study report (SSR) submitted to the council.

Basing on the assessment, the NAAC awarded 2.97 grade point to the varsity in curricular aspect, 3.42 in teaching-learning and evaluation, 2.84 in research, innovation and extension, 3.26 in infrastructure and learning resources, 2.71 in student support and progression, 3.3 in governance, leadership and management and lastly 3.3 in institutional values and best practices.

Expressing joy, vice-chancellor of the varsity Bidhu Bhusan Mishra said, “It is a delightful moment for us as the varsity succeeded in retaining ‘A’ grade. We will continue to work hard to achieve an ‘A+’ grade in the assessment of the next cycle.”

Notably, the major developments that had taken place between the last assessment and the current one include establishment of two distinguished centres - the Centre for Natural Products and Therapeutics and the Centre for Regional Development and Tribal Studies, both contributing significantly to research and knowledge creation, and dissemination.

Besides, the university has also set up a state-of-the-art central instrumentation facility, an incubation hub and tissue culture facility for commercial banana production.In the last cycle in 2016, too, the university had secured an ‘A’ grade with a 3.15 grade point. Prior to that, the varsity had secured grade ‘B+’ in the first cycle in 2022.

