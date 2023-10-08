Similipal to reopen for tourists from October 14

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Similipal National Park is scheduled to be reopened for tourists from October 14. This was informed during a meeting held in the office of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) at Bhanjpur in Baripada in presence of regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF)-cum-field director Prakash Chand Gogineni here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed about restoration of routes connected to different tourist sites, availability of guides, tourist vehicles and other facilities for smooth journey of the tourists.RCCF Gogineni said the national park remains closed for tourists every year from June in view of the arrival of monsoon.

“This year, some routes and places inside the national park were closed for tourists due to some unavoidable circumstances and the they were allowed to visit only some nature and eco-tourism sites inside the park. After restoration of routes and development of some facilities, visitors will be allowed inside the park,” he added.

He said 35 vehicles from Kaliani entry point in Jashipur and 25 vehicles from Pithabata entry point in Baripada division will be allowed inside the park everyday for smooth movement of tourists. Besides, the booking facilities to enter into the park will be available for tourists from 6 am to 9 pm at the following gates.

Those interested to visit Deokund can get a ticket from the first counter to open from 6 am to 2 pm from October 14. The tourists will leave Deokund by 4 pm everyday. There are some restrictions for those who visit Similipal National Park. Tourists must leave Joranda and Barehipani by 3 pm and Chahala by 4 pm for their safety. The tourists must leave the entry points by 5 pm, Gogineni informed.

In case a tourist vehicle develops a technical snag, visitors will have to pay Rs 4,000 and avail the vehicles provided by the STR. If the vehicle operator is found breaching the norms, he will have to pay fine of Rs 4,000 or his vehicle will not be permitted into the park.

