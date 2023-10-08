Home States Odisha

Tearful adieu to martyr in Kendudhipa

As Saroj’s body was laid to rest, a guard of honour was accorded by a contingent of police in the presence of thousands of people from nearby villages.

CM Naveen paying tribute to the martyred soldier.(Photo posted by Naveen Patnaik posted on X)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The Kendudhipa village bid a tearful farewell to its courageous son, Odia jawan Saroj Das, on Saturday evening, who tragically lost his life on line of duty in the Sikkim flood on Tuesday night.

The van carrying Saroj’s mortal remains arrived in the village from Bhubaneswar airport in the evening, drawing hundreds of mourners from near and far. A palpable atmosphere of sorrow and shock enveloped the gathering as they chanted “Saroj Das Amar rahey,” expressing their deep grief.

Works minister Prafulla Mallick, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, collector Saroj Kumar Sethy, and SP Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra were among the dignitaries who offered their condolences to the grieving family and paid tribute to the departed soul.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed when his family members -  parents, elder brother, and his wife cried inconsolably seeing his lifeless form. “My son sacrificed for the nation and was a source of pride for the state,” said his father.

As Saroj’s body was laid to rest, a guard of honour was accorded by a contingent of police in the presence of thousands of people from nearby villages. Saroj was among the 23 soldiers who went missing in the flash floods in Sikkim. Later, his body was found and identified by his family members.

