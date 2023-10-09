Home States Odisha

15-year-old Odisha student dies, teacher accused of corporal punishment

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The death of a 15-year-old student snowballed into controversy on Sunday after his parents accused a teacher of the educational institution of corporal punishment, in Kuligaon village under Khantapada police limits of the district.

Irate villagers and guardians staged dharna in front of Bansidhar High School demanding immediate action against the teacher who they said assaulted the student. The 15-year-old boy was a class X student.

The victim’s father Govinda Das said his son returned home after the classes on Saturday and complained of uneasiness. When asked, the boy told his father that the Hindi teacher beat him as he had not completed his homework.

In the evening, he complained of severe chest pain and was immediately rushed to Khantapada hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital as his condition reportedly deteriorated. The boy died while undergoing treatment at around 6 am.

Once Govinda filed a complaint with Khantapada police against the teacher, police rushed to FM medical college and seized the body and sent it for autopsy. Around noon, irate villagers along with the parents took the body and placed it in front of the school demanding action against the teacher. Other guardians also joined them.

Additional SP Sarat Mishra and other police officials rushed to the spot to pacify the locals but in vain.
Khantapada IIC Biranchi Sahu said locals were urged to withdraw their protest but they insisted on dismissal of the teacher from his job.  Their protest continued till the last report came in.

