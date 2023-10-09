Home States Odisha

Bishnupada Sethi appointed principal secy of SSEPD dept

Ramashis Hazra, director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service has been given additional charge of president, BSE, Odisha.

Published: 09th October 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha School and Mass Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi

Odisha School and Mass Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday affected a bureaucratic reshuffle by posting Bishnupada Sethi, an officer on special duty at the General Administration and Public Grievances Department as principal secretary of the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department.

Similarly, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, special secretary in the Planning and Convergence department has been appointed commissioner, land records and settlement, Cuttack while B Parameswaran, additional secretary in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has been appointed commissioner, consolidation, Bhubaneswar.

Ramashis Hazra, director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service has been given additional charge of president, BSE, Odisha. Similarly, Jyoti Prakash Das, director, Revenue Officers’ Training Institute and president of BSE has been appointed director, special project in Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department.

Arindam Dakua, director, special project, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has been appointed director, Drinking Water and Sanitation in the same department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishnupada Sethi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp