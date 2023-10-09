Bishnupada Sethi appointed principal secy of SSEPD dept

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday affected a bureaucratic reshuffle by posting Bishnupada Sethi, an officer on special duty at the General Administration and Public Grievances Department as principal secretary of the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department.

Similarly, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, special secretary in the Planning and Convergence department has been appointed commissioner, land records and settlement, Cuttack while B Parameswaran, additional secretary in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has been appointed commissioner, consolidation, Bhubaneswar.

Ramashis Hazra, director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service has been given additional charge of president, BSE, Odisha. Similarly, Jyoti Prakash Das, director, Revenue Officers’ Training Institute and president of BSE has been appointed director, special project in Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department.

Arindam Dakua, director, special project, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has been appointed director, Drinking Water and Sanitation in the same department.

