Frequent crash of Mo Bus app irks commuters, CRUT found napping

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is at the receiving end of severe flak owing to the frequent crash of Mo Bus application that has been affecting the quality of public transport system in the capital city. Commuters who use the application regularly to find Mo Bus timings on different routes in twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and other routes in the capital region alleged that the mobile application has become slow and is crashing frequently since the last two weeks.

They further complained that in the absence of proper maintenance and bug fixing, the application sometimes buffers for hours causing serious inconvenience for commuters.“Despite repeated attempts on Saturday, I was unable to open the application. Finally I had to wait for more than 30 minutes at the Master Canteen bus stand to catch a Mo Bus to Cuttack,” alleged a student in the city.

The application these days reportedly also does not show the correct timing of arrival of the buses at the stops, alleged another passenger who commutes in Mo Bus from Sainik School area regularly. Rattled with poor response of the CRUT to their grievances regarding the bugs, frequent crashing and poor performance of the application, some commuters have started rating the app with just one star in the Play Store. “If you are in a hurry for your college or office and want to commute in Mo Bus using this app, you will regret it,” rued a user.CRUT officials, meanwhile, couldn’t be reached for their comments.

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is at the receiving end of severe flak owing to the frequent crash of Mo Bus application that has been affecting the quality of public transport system in the capital city. Commuters who use the application regularly to find Mo Bus timings on different routes in twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and other routes in the capital region alleged that the mobile application has become slow and is crashing frequently since the last two weeks. They further complained that in the absence of proper maintenance and bug fixing, the application sometimes buffers for hours causing serious inconvenience for commuters.“Despite repeated attempts on Saturday, I was unable to open the application. Finally I had to wait for more than 30 minutes at the Master Canteen bus stand to catch a Mo Bus to Cuttack,” alleged a student in the city. The application these days reportedly also does not show the correct timing of arrival of the buses at the stops, alleged another passenger who commutes in Mo Bus from Sainik School area regularly. Rattled with poor response of the CRUT to their grievances regarding the bugs, frequent crashing and poor performance of the application, some commuters have started rating the app with just one star in the Play Store. “If you are in a hurry for your college or office and want to commute in Mo Bus using this app, you will regret it,” rued a user.CRUT officials, meanwhile, couldn’t be reached for their comments. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });