Maharashtra woman accuses hubby of cheating

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 32-year-old woman lodged a complaint against her husband with Dasarathapur police here on Sunday after she learnt that he is already married and has two children. According to the complaint, the victim, a resident of Shivani Chowk in Maharashtra, used to work in a private company in her area for the past 10 years. She had befriended one Pravat Jena (37) of Nandipur in Dasarathapur block who was working in the same company. Their friendship turned into a love relationship and later the duo got married in a temple in Maharashtra about eight years back.

“After marriage, we were living in a rented house in Maharashtra. I have three children from Pravat,” said the victim. Pravat came to his native village last year leaving behind the complainant and three children in Maharashtra. When he did not return for months, the victim started a frantic search. She succeeded in collecting Pravat’s native address and reached Nandipur along with her three children. “When I came to his native place, I learnt that Pravat was already married and having two children,” she added.

Police said a case was registered and an investigation is underway.

