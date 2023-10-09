Home States Odisha

Mother & daughter counselled, cops say no sexual assault

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two days after being rescued while walking naked in Sundargarh town, the middle-aged woman and her young daughter were given psychiatric counselling by a professional team at Aastha Gruha on Sunday evening.

Secretary of Aastha Gruha Snehalata Patel said both of them are recovering. While the mother is talking, the daughter in her mid-twenties is still keeping mum. “On Saturday, the woman informed that they belong to Khairimunda village of adjacent Simdega district in Jharkhand. She also told her caretakers that back home, they used to face sexual assault from her brother-in-law. But she was not able to tell under what circumstances they left home,” Patel added.

However, police maintained that the rescued mother-daughter duo has not stated anything about sexual assault so far. Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwaker said a professional team visited Aastha Gruha, a shelter for mentally ill women, and provided them with psychiatric counselling. The duo has not spoken anything about sexual assault. Since the elder woman spoke in Hindi, their photographs were sent to police stations in the bordering districts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to ascertain their identities.

The SP further said as both the women were very weak during their rescue, their medical examination was deferred on the advice of doctors. “Now that they have physically recovered, the duo would be taken for medical examination on Monday,” he added.

At around 11.30 am on Friday, local MLA Kusum Tete found the mother-daughter duo walking without clothes on College Road bridge of Sundargarh town. The MLA covered them with shawls and on her initiative, the women were sent to Aastha Gruha.

