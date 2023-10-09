Home States Odisha

Nine including sarpanch injured in Odisha group clash

According to sources, the conflict began when the group led by sarpanch Ramraghab Patra was engaged in developmental work at the Jagannath temple.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A heated dispute over developmental work at the Jagannath temple in Pitala village, located under Aska police in Ganjam district, escalated into a violent group clash, resulting in injuries to over nine people, including a sarpanch. The incident traces its roots to a longstanding feud between two factions of BJD supporters.

According to sources, the conflict began when the group led by sarpanch Ramraghab Patra was engaged in developmental work at the Jagannath temple. The rival faction arrived at the site and demanded to stop the work. When the sarpanch’s group resisted, the rival faction allegedly launched an attack. Receiving information, Ramraghab rushed to the scene and came under attack.

However, the rival group has alleged that lewd messages were sent to the mobile phone of one of the group members Raghunath Parida by supporters of the sarpanch. In response, one Hrudananda Sahu of the group accompanied by other members, arrived at the temple, leading to a confrontation.

Nine people, all of whom sustained injuries in the clash, were rushed to Aska Hospital. Subsequently, both Ramraghab and Hrudananda lodged complaints against each other. The police have registered two separate cases and are currently conducting an investigation. However, no arrests have been made thus far.

