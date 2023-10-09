Home States Odisha

Police seize DJ-loaded vehicles after locals complain

Published: 09th October 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A DJ-loaded vehicle seized by Jagatsinghpur police | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police personnel in Kujang, Tirtol and Jagatsinghpur have seized DJ-loaded vehicles and other musical instruments in various locations after complaints of many elderly getting affected by the loud music played by Ganesh Puja immersion parties were registered last week.

Sources said 70-year-old Bamdev Panda from Parahat, under Balikuda police jurisdiction, collapsed at his home last week during the high-decibel Ganesh Puja immersion festival. He was subsequently transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment but tragically passed away on Saturday.

Madhusmita Mohanty, a panchayat samiti member of Tartang in Jagatsinghpur block, said that her 65-year-old mother-in-law, Premlata Mohanty, too collapsed due to exposure to the deafening DJ music during the immersion festival. She was rushed to Mandashai Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment and discharged after a day.

“The extreme loud music made the chapped colours fall from the walls in my house,” she added. Her husband, Lokanath Mohanty, filed an FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station and a case was registered.

Similarly, Kunjabihari Panda from Ichhapur, under Balikuda police jurisdiction, claimed that her pregnant cow fell ill after being exposed to the DJ music and was under treatment. In another alarming incident, a young person from Madhuban, under Paradip Model Police station, suffered hearing loss due to the high-decibel music.

The Orissa High Court had previously issued an order mandating that all band parties using amplifiers with sound boxes and various musical instruments must install sound limiters to ensure that the decibel level does not exceed 65 decibels. However, despite multiple complaints, the situation has not improved. The DJ music was reported to have affected patients in hospitals too.

In response, SP Rahul PR has issued a stricter enforcement order to uphold the HC’s directive. Accordingly, police personnel in Kujang, Tirtol, and Jagatsinghpur seized DJ-loaded vehicles and other musical instruments from various locations.

