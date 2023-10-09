Political whiff in kidnap of two youths, one dead in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a harrowing unfolding of events, the dead body of one of the two youngsters, reportedly kidnapped from different parts of Ganjam district, was found near Kodala on Sunday evening. The other youth, Debidutta Pradhan, kidnapped on Friday night, was rescued from Bhubaneswar. The body of Dipu Patra (29) from K. Kharida village under Kabisuryanagar police was recovered from an isolated place, around 3 km from Kodala and his family was informed to identify it, Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said confirming the development.

Sources said, both abductions reportedly stem from longstanding enmities. Dipu was reported missing after he left home on Saturday to consult his advocate in Kodala. When he did not return, his younger brother Amu received a distressing video clip on his mobile device in the afternoon. The video showed Dipu being brutally assaulted by an unidentified group of people. Without delay, Amu informed Kodala police about the incident. Later in the evening, accompanied by his mother Alekh, he met the Ganjam SP appealing for his sibling’s rescue.

Dipu, who had recently returned from Surat, was at the Kodala court to inquire about a case he was involved in. However, specific details about the case remain unclear. Circumstantial evidence indicates that Dipu died at the spot after being attacked by kidnappers, soon after the abduction, Meena said, adding, the body would be sent for autopsy after identification. Investigation from all angles have begun and the killers would soon be apprehended, the SP added.

In the second instance, Debidutta, the younger brother of the slain BJD leader Laxmidutta Pradhan from Chhatrapur, was a crucial witness to the sensational murder of his brother and scheduled to depose before the Additional District Judge in Chhatrapur on Saturday. He too was kidnapped by an unknown group on Friday night. His wife, Rajni, immediately filed a complaint with Chhatrapur police on learning of the abduction.

On getting information, a special police team was formed that successfully located him in Bhubaneswar. Police detained four individuals and Debidutta was rescued on Saturday. He was brought to Chhatrapur and testified in the court on the same day, the SP stated. The four detained are currently being interrogated, he added.

