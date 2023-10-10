Abandoned newborn baby girl rescued from Gaugadia reserve forest

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A group of tribal women rescued a newborn baby girl from a forest in Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia on Monday afternoon. The baby is reportedly around 17 days old. It is believed that the newborn’s parents abandoned her in the forest.

Sources said tribal women of Champajhar within Thakurmunda police limits had gone to Gaugadia reserve forest at around 3.30 pm to collect sal leaves. On hearing the sound of a baby crying, they went to the spot and found the newborn lying covered with sal leaves.

They rescued the baby and brought her to their village. On being informed, childline officials rushed to Champajhar. The newborn was taken to Thakurmunda Community Health Centre for treatment. A childline official said though the baby was unhurt, she was crying incessantly due to starvation. The girl was provided primary treatment and her condition is stable. She will be sent to the local childcare centre on Tuesday. Efforts are also underway to trace the baby’s parents.

BARIPADA: A group of tribal women rescued a newborn baby girl from a forest in Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia on Monday afternoon. The baby is reportedly around 17 days old. It is believed that the newborn’s parents abandoned her in the forest. Sources said tribal women of Champajhar within Thakurmunda police limits had gone to Gaugadia reserve forest at around 3.30 pm to collect sal leaves. On hearing the sound of a baby crying, they went to the spot and found the newborn lying covered with sal leaves. They rescued the baby and brought her to their village. On being informed, childline officials rushed to Champajhar. The newborn was taken to Thakurmunda Community Health Centre for treatment. A childline official said though the baby was unhurt, she was crying incessantly due to starvation. The girl was provided primary treatment and her condition is stable. She will be sent to the local childcare centre on Tuesday. Efforts are also underway to trace the baby’s parents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });