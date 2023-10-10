BMC identifies four crematoriums for disposal of unclaimed bodies in the city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified four crematoriums for disposal of 28 unclaimed bodies from the devastating Bahanaga train accident in Balasore and the same will be done after the bodies are handed over to the civic body in the presence of CBI, said municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The sites include the ones at Sahid Nagar and Bharatpur. “Cremation will be done as per the SOP of the civic body and NHRC guidelines,” he said. The commissioner, however, said they are waiting for further clearance to initiate the process.

After the issue of the SOP, authorities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar had written to the CBI seeking their nod and presence for handing over the unclaimed bodies. Once the CBI officials arrive, the process will be initiated, Kulange informed.

He said the CBI officials are expected to reach in a day or two. Notably, the CBI probing the deadly train crash that claimed the lives of 296 passengers and left another 900 injured, had requested the Khurda administration to dispose of the unidentified bodies kept preserved on the AIIMS Bhubaneswar premises since June. Soon, the district administration approached the BMC for the same after which the SOP for scientific disposal of the bodies was issued.

As per the SOP, BMC will provide two to three body carriers for smooth transportation of bodies from the AIIMS mortuary to the cremation ground. The entire procedure will be video-recorded.

