CBI registers case over fake vehicle accident claim scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI has registered a case over alleged fake motor vehicle accident claims scam in Odisha. This comes after the Orissa High Court directed local police stations in various districts of the state to hand over the investigation of cases relating to fake motor vehicle accidents claims to the central agency.

Five cases were registered by Keonjhar Town, Baria and Sadar police stations between 2015 and 2016. In four cases, the local police had filed chargesheets against one accused identified as Keshab Chandra Mahanta of Dumurinali village in Keonjhar district.

In the chargesheet of another case, the police had mentioned the name of Mahanta and another accused Gopinath Tumuri of Cuttack district. CBI has clubbed the five FIRs and registered one case for further investigation into the matter. Mahanta has been accused of five accidents for which claims were placed before ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

The counsel representing the insurance company had told the High Court his client had every reason to believe the claimants were filing false cases by using the same driver’s name - Keshab Chandra Mahanta and submitting fake claims to misappropriate crores of rupees.

