Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to launch LAccMI plan in Malkangiri

Published: 10th October 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Preparations are in full swing ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Malkangiri town on October 12. The chief minister is set to officially launch the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme, a flagship programme of the State Government, at the stadium.

Under this scheme, a total of 1,000 buses are scheduled to operate on various routes across the state, with an allocated budget of Rs 3,178 crore. In Malkangiri district alone, 36 buses are designated to be part of the LAccMI scheme.

The scheme envisages improved accessibility and transportation options for people of Odisha, furthering the state’s commitment to enhancing mobility and connectivity for its citizens.  Ahead of the visit of CM, extensive renovations are underway, covering all roadside rest shelters and block headquarters in Malkangiri.  ENS

