Family members rule out sexual abuse of mother-daughter duo

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Family members of the middle-aged woman and her young daughter, who were rescued while walking naked through Sundargarh town, met police on Monday and reportedly dismissed claims of their prolonged sexual assault back home.

The woman’s sister-in-law and another daughter also met the duo at Aastha Gruha, a shelter for mentally ill women in Sundargarh town.

According to the family members, the woman along with her younger daughter gradually became mentally unstable after the death of her husband eight years back. They have been suffering from an aggravated form of mental illness for the last five years despite necessary treatment.

When asked about allegations of sexual assault on them at home, they said the claims were false. The woman’s second daughter said due to their unstable mental condition, she used to take care of her mother and sibling. Her mother often turned violent and even tried to escape from home.

After the rescue of the mother-daughter duo on Friday, Sundargarh police sent their photographs to bordering police stations of the adjacent Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to ascertain their identities. Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Bhusan Behera said during the investigation, it was found that the rescued women belonged to Kharibahal village within Tumla police limits in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Accordingly, their family members were informed. Their family members corroborated the fact that the rescued mother-daughter duo was mentally ill. They had left home on Wednesday and their family unsuccessfully tried to trace them.

The SDPO further said police are scanning CCTV footage to ascertain if the duo faced any sexual assault en route to Sundargarh town from their village. The rescued women are being given professional psychiatric treatment under the surveillance of a women's police team.

ROURKELA: Family members of the middle-aged woman and her young daughter, who were rescued while walking naked through Sundargarh town, met police on Monday and reportedly dismissed claims of their prolonged sexual assault back home. The woman’s sister-in-law and another daughter also met the duo at Aastha Gruha, a shelter for mentally ill women in Sundargarh town. According to the family members, the woman along with her younger daughter gradually became mentally unstable after the death of her husband eight years back. They have been suffering from an aggravated form of mental illness for the last five years despite necessary treatment. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked about allegations of sexual assault on them at home, they said the claims were false. The woman’s second daughter said due to their unstable mental condition, she used to take care of her mother and sibling. Her mother often turned violent and even tried to escape from home. After the rescue of the mother-daughter duo on Friday, Sundargarh police sent their photographs to bordering police stations of the adjacent Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to ascertain their identities. Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Bhusan Behera said during the investigation, it was found that the rescued women belonged to Kharibahal village within Tumla police limits in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. Accordingly, their family members were informed. Their family members corroborated the fact that the rescued mother-daughter duo was mentally ill. They had left home on Wednesday and their family unsuccessfully tried to trace them. The SDPO further said police are scanning CCTV footage to ascertain if the duo faced any sexual assault en route to Sundargarh town from their village. The rescued women are being given professional psychiatric treatment under the surveillance of a women's police team.