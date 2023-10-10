Five arrested for kidnap, murder of youth in Ganjam

Home States Odisha

Dipu, 32 was reportedly kidnapped by an unidentified group while returning from a court appearance in Kodola on Friday.

Published: 10th October 2023

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Five persons including a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with the abduction and murder of Dipu Patra (32), a Surat returnee, in Kodola police limits of Ganjam district. The incident was a fallout of revenge stemming from a rivalry over suspected illegal liquor trade linked to an assault case in Surat, Gujarat, a statement released by the police said.

The arrested have been identified as Sangram Parida, Litu Nahak, Brahamara Pandi, Sanjay Rout, and a juvenile, all hailing from J. Chhachina, under Kodala police station jurisdiction. Police have also seized a wooden baton and plank believed to have been used in Dipu’s killing.

Dipu was reportedly kidnapped by an unidentified group while returning from a court appearance in Kodola on Friday. His family received a chilling video clip showing Dipu being mercilessly beaten that led to his family reporting the matter to the Ganjam SP, Jagmohan Meena. Soon and a dedicated team of police officers from nearby stations, led by Purusotompur SDPO, launched a search operation to locate Dipu.

Tragically, Dipu’s lifeless body was found near Kodola on Sunday, bearing signs of injury. The body has been sent for autopsy. Preliminary investigations, police said,  suggest a longstanding rivalry between two groups, one from J. Chhachina and the other from nearby villages, over alleged illegal liquor trade disputes.

This tension escalated into a violent confrontation in Surat, Gujarat, where an FIR was registered against Balram Sethi from J. Chhachina, following an assault by members of the rival group. Seeking revenge, Sethi and his associates devised a criminal conspiracy to target a member of the rival group, leading to Dipu’s abduction and killing. Efforts are on to apprehend other suspects connected to the crime, police added.
 

