Orissa High Court seeks report on 52 parks in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has asked Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to file a detailed affidavit on 52 parks in the city along with the amount spent on their maintenance.

The division bench of Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman said, “This court calls upon CMC to file a detailed affidavit about the existence of 52 parks in different locations, the amount spent, the contractors engaged, the officers supervised and maintenance taken thereof, by way of statement by the next date.” The bench directed to call the matter after one week.

The PIL, filed by Bijoy Kumar Behura, a former government-nominated member of Greater Cuttack Improvement Trust, had sought the formation of a committee of retired judges, bureaucrats, sportspersons and experts to submit a fact-finding report on the condition of parks in the city.

The court had earlier sought from CMC an affidavit stating how many parks and playgrounds exist within the municipal corporation area and how many of them are managed by CMC. The court had also asked CMC to state in the affidavit clearly how many of the public parks or playgrounds have been converted for the purpose of construction of buildings etc.

Following the court’s order, CMC filed an affidavit stating there are 52 parks within its jurisdiction of which 46 are directly maintained by it, four by CDA and the remaining two are managed under PPP mode.

However, not satisfied with the affidavit, the court sought a detailed status report on the parks. In the October 6 order, the Bench also said, “This court also directs CMC to furnish the detailed information with regard to playgrounds existing in the city. Simultaneously, CMC shall furnish detailed information with regard to water bodies (Jalasayas) which are made available within the CMC area and out of the said list how many are surviving and how many have lost their characteristic”.

