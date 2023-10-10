Sambalpur police arrest 32, huge quantity of cough syrup seized 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Monday arrested at least 32 persons who were reportedly involved in the illegal trade of codeine-laced cough syrup. Around 5,400 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs 10 lakh were also seized from their possession.

According to police, a patrolling team rushed to Jhankarpara near Sambalpur railway station after receiving a tip-off and arrested six persons who were planning to supply the cough syrup to dealers. During the search, 18 gunny bags packed with 5,400 bottles of cough syrup, Rs 12,000 cash and two bikes were seized from them.

Police also recovered a diary that had the names of all the drug peddlers from whom the six accused had received money to supply the cough syrup. After verifying the details in the diary, police formed a team to nab the dug dealers. After conducting raids at several hideouts, police arrested another 26 persons.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the cough syrup was brought from Kolkata. It was to be sold during the upcoming festive season, said a police officer. Sources said all the 32 accused who were arrested, have criminal antecedents.

On the day, Bargarh police arrested one Asiq Suna from near Bisipada chowk and seized eight cartons containing 1,240 bottles of codeine-laced cough syrup from his possession.

