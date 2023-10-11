Home States Odisha

Burglars decamp with Rs 8 lakh gold jewellery, Rs 82,000 cash

A teacher couple was robbed of cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 8 lakh in broad daylight after burglars forcefully entered their house.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A teacher couple was robbed of cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 8 lakh in broad daylight after burglars forcefully entered their house while both the husband and wife were away from home in Dahanigadia village under Tomka police limits in Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

According to police, Dharmejaya Rout, a resident of Dahanigadia village and his wife, both teachers, are posted in two local government schools in Tomka area. The two left home for their respective schools after locking their house from outside on Monday at about 9.30 am. A relative who came to Rout’s house in the afternoon on the day found the lock of the main door broken and called them up to inform that someone had forcefully entered the house.  

Rout and his wife immediately reached home and found that the miscreants had also looted cash of Rs 82,000 and gold ornaments of 150 gram worth Rs 8 lakh by breaking the almirah open.Rout filed a complaint with the Tomka police in connection with the incident. Police have registered a case of robbery against unidentified persons. “We are investigating the matter with the forensic team and sniffer dog squad,” said IIC of Tomka police station Ranjan Kumaar Mallik.

