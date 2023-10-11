Home States Odisha

Colleges in Odisha to have hockey sessions for students

All the institutions have been directed to install banners across the campus highlighting the legacy of hockey.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Colleges in the state - both government and private - will teach their students the importance of hockey once every week in the new academic session.The Higher Education department has directed all government, aided and non-government aided colleges besides the teacher training institutions to teach the students the history and significance of Indian hockey and Odisha’s immense contribution in promoting it. But this will not be a part of the college curriculum.

Instead, the faculty members have been directed to ask students to congregate in an open space on the campus every Monday where the former will read out materials on the history of hockey and significance of it in the current times in both English and Odia languages. The students will also be told about Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s support towards the sport. Besides, all the institutions have been directed to install banners across the campus highlighting the legacy of hockey.

The hockey awareness is not just limited to colleges. On Monday, students of classes I to X in all schools across the state were administered a note during the school assembly on how the Odisha government is promoting the cause of hockey and how children can choose to take up the sport as a profession. The objective is to promote hockey and create awareness among students about it and the Paris Olympics-2024, said OSEPA project director Anupam Saha.Currently, the School and Mass Education department has facilitated the formation of My School Hockey Club where students above Class VI can join and learn the sport.

