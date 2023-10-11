Home States Odisha

Cotton farmers in Odisha hopeful of good harvest

Despite the truant monsoon this season, cotton growers showed deft crop management. Moreover, farmers also exceeded Agriculture department’s target for intercropping in cotton fields.

The cotton purchase began in October last year at Rs 8300 per quintal.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Cotton crops in some parts of Kalahandi district have reported bacterial and fungal infection even as the farmers expect a good harvest this season.A major non-paddy cash crop, cotton is grown over 71,880 hectare across the district. Currently, farmers are experiencing trepidation due to infection reports in stretches from Mading to Karlapada along Bhawanipatna-Raipur highway which was confirmed by an agriculture officer on conditions of anonymity.

Presently, cotton is in flowering and early boll formation stage and farmers are hopeful of good harvest. Plucking is expected to start by last week of November. Despite the truant monsoon this season, cotton growers showed deft crop management. Moreover, farmers also exceeded Agriculture department’s target for intercropping in cotton fields which had targeted 4,500 acre of arhar farming in an 8:2 ratio.

Surprisingly, they extended their intercropping to include arhar, peas and pumpkin encompassing over 20,000 acre. This will not only boost soil quality of the agricultural land but also contribute to income of the farmers.Meanwhile, officer in charge of the cotton scheme Suvendu Kar said he has not been informed about infection to cotton crop so far. Steps will be taken to guide the farmers, he added.

Farm facts

Cotton grown over 71,880 ha across Kalahandi

Crops now in flowering and early boll formation stage

Plucking expected to start by last week of November

