Naveen launches flagship rural infra development programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme for augmentation of rural infrastructure in the state.Over 90,723 projects will be implemented in 6,794 panchayats with a focus on development of villages as well as promotion, preservation and protection of Jagannath culture. The scheme will be implemented under the state plan with a budget provision of Rs 3,397 crore.

The chief minister launched the scheme in Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts through video-conference on the first day. He said that development of digital infrastructure in villages will be one of the aims of the scheme. Each village will get Rs 10 lakh while panchayats will get Rs 50 lakh each for overall development.

The chief minister said all villages will get internet connection. Besides, science park, skill development centre and work hub will also be developed. Steps will be taken to provide banking facilities at the villagers. Primary schools will also be involved in these programmes. All sections of people including women, youths and farmers will be benefit from the scheme and make Odisha a modern, culturally sensitive and progressive state, he added.

The scheme has the vision of a new, aspirational and modern Odisha, while retaining the essence, the soul and the spirit of the state. Under the scheme, Jagannath culture will be preserved in villages. “Odisha is the land that gave Jagannath culture to the world which is based on universal love, service and equality. It is based on inclusiveness and embraces everyone irrespective of caste and community,” Naveen said.

Besides, steps will be taken to protect local places of worship and sites of historical significance and provide amenities to pilgrims and visitors. All works from village temple restoration to building futuristic digital infrastructure can be taken up under the scheme, he added.

5T secretary VK Pandian said development of villages is top priority of the government. In the programme, Rs 148.5 crore was released for 3,568 projects in Keonjhar while Rs 109 crore was provided for 3,337 projects in Bhadrak district.

In the offing

90,723 projects will be implemented in 6,794 panchayats

Each village will get Rs 10 lakh while panchayats will get Rs 50 lakh

All villages will get internet connection. Science park and skill devpt centre will also be developed

