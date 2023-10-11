NHRC seeks report on Sundargarh case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the district collector and SP of Sundargarh on the incident of two women walking naked in a busy street without any help and assistance.

The NHRC took up the case acting on a petition by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. The officials have been asked to submit the report within four weeks. On October 6, a woman and her adult daughter were found walking naked at College Road, one of the busiest roads in Sundargarh town. The natives of Kharibahal village in Chhattisgarh were in a traumatic situation.

The petitioner contended that the mother daughter duo, unable to bear the plight and immense pain lost mental balance and walked naked and landed in Sundargarh without any help and assistance from the onlookers and the government. “Neither the government machinery nor the civil society could come to the rescue of the victims,” he stated in the petition.

