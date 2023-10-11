Home States Odisha

NHRC seeks report on Sundargarh case

The NHRC took up the case acting on a petition by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

Published: 11th October 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission

NHRC,Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the district collector and SP of Sundargarh on the incident of two women walking naked in a busy street without any help and assistance.

The NHRC took up the case acting on a petition by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. The officials have been asked to submit the report within four weeks. On October 6, a woman and her adult daughter were found walking naked at College Road, one of the busiest roads in Sundargarh town. The natives of Kharibahal village in Chhattisgarh were in a traumatic situation.

The petitioner contended that the mother daughter duo, unable to bear the plight and immense pain lost mental balance and walked naked and landed in Sundargarh without any help and assistance from the onlookers and the government. “Neither the government machinery nor the civil society could come to the rescue of the victims,” he stated in the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Human Rights Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp