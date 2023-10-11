No procession for immersion of Durga idols in Sambalpur this year

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The last discord still in memory, the Sambalpur district administration on Tuesday decided to do away with the grand procession for immersion of Durga Puja idols to maintain peace and order in the city.

The decision was taken at the peace and coordination committee meeting held at the conference hall of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in presence of Sambalpur collector Ananya Das and SP Mukesh Bhamoo.

Briefing the media after the meeting, SP Bhamoo said all concerns related to the festivities and Durga Puja celebrations were discussed. “The decision to restrict the immersion procession was taken with consensus of members of all the organising committees. However, Kalash Yatra and Ravan Podi will be organised.”

Official sources said playing of drums and instruments will be allowed only while bringing out idols from mandaps for immersion. Thereafter, organisers have to take the idols to the immersion spot peacefully and without any gathering.

Similarly during Ravan Podi, no procession will be allowed during Lord Ram’s entry. The Kalash Yatra will also be organised with participation of not more than 100 people.District collector Ananya Das said members of puja organising committees also raised their concerns related to sanitation, water supply, health, roads and lights. “We have chalked out a plan to address the issues,” she said.

Among others, commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Vedbhusan, district officials and members of various puja committees of the city attended the meet. This year, at least 47 Durga Puja mandaps will come up at different places in the city.

Sources said the district administration decided not to allow immersion procession of Durga Puja idols in view of the violence that took place during Ram Navami in the city in April. In July, the administration had also imposed restriction on procession for Muharram and Hanuman Jayanti. All religious processions have been banned in the city for a year.

SAMBALPUR: The last discord still in memory, the Sambalpur district administration on Tuesday decided to do away with the grand procession for immersion of Durga Puja idols to maintain peace and order in the city. The decision was taken at the peace and coordination committee meeting held at the conference hall of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in presence of Sambalpur collector Ananya Das and SP Mukesh Bhamoo. Briefing the media after the meeting, SP Bhamoo said all concerns related to the festivities and Durga Puja celebrations were discussed. “The decision to restrict the immersion procession was taken with consensus of members of all the organising committees. However, Kalash Yatra and Ravan Podi will be organised.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Official sources said playing of drums and instruments will be allowed only while bringing out idols from mandaps for immersion. Thereafter, organisers have to take the idols to the immersion spot peacefully and without any gathering. Similarly during Ravan Podi, no procession will be allowed during Lord Ram’s entry. The Kalash Yatra will also be organised with participation of not more than 100 people.District collector Ananya Das said members of puja organising committees also raised their concerns related to sanitation, water supply, health, roads and lights. “We have chalked out a plan to address the issues,” she said. Among others, commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Vedbhusan, district officials and members of various puja committees of the city attended the meet. This year, at least 47 Durga Puja mandaps will come up at different places in the city. Sources said the district administration decided not to allow immersion procession of Durga Puja idols in view of the violence that took place during Ram Navami in the city in April. In July, the administration had also imposed restriction on procession for Muharram and Hanuman Jayanti. All religious processions have been banned in the city for a year.