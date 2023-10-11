SC refuses to entertain SLP on AHPGIC director

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court has refused to interfere in the Orissa High Court’s August 31 order censuring continuation of Dr Lalitendu Sarangi as director-in-charge of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack after superannuation of service as director on March 17, 2022.

AHPGIC had filed a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the high court order. However, a division bench of Justice JK Maheswari and Justice KV Viswanathan on October 6 said, “We are not inclined to entertain this special leave petition. Accordingly, the special leave petition is dismissed.”

In the meantime, while disposing of a contempt petition on September 29, the high court ordered for compliance of the August 31 order within three months. The contempt petition was filed by city-based social activist Chittaranjan Mohanty, on whose PIL the high court had issued the August 31 order.

The PIL had challenged the engagement of Dr Sarangi as director-in-charge after retirement by giving subsequent extensions.Advocate SK Nayak argued on behalf of the petitioner. The high court in its August 31 order said, “We are constrained to observe that the said short circuited step as taken for engaging the director I/C completely violates Clause 11 (8) of the Bye-laws.”

Accordingly, the high court had directed the state government and AHPGIC “to convene a meeting of the executive committee within a period of five days and recommend a panel of three professors after considering that they have eligibility criteria, requisites from amongst the senior-most professors, to the governing body for the posting of the I/C director till the regular director is appointed by the Selection Committee.”

“From the date of the said recommendation, the governing body will sit within seven days therefrom and engage the in-charge director till the regular director is appointed. Till then, Dr Lalitendu Sarangi shall be allowed to continue, but thereafter he shall not be allowed to continue as the in-charge director and his engagement, as referred, shall automatically come to an end, in view of our order,” the order said.

