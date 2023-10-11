Talcher comes to a halt during dawn-to-dusk bandh

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Normal life in the Talcher industrial belt of Angul district came to a standstill on Tuesday during the dawn-to-dusk strike in protest against the state government’s failure to operationalise the Pabitra Mohan Medical College and Hospital as promised from October 1. The strike, called by the Talcher Medical Kriyanusthan Committee, demanded the immediate functioning of the medical college and hospital or warned of an indefinite economic blockade.

Shops, business establishments, and vehicular traffic remained off the roads throughout the day. All educational institutions and government offices were closed during the strike, while NTPC plants continued to function normally. However, the coal production and dispatch were affected by the strike.

As per reports, all coal mines operating in Talcher halted their operations from morning to 1 pm due to picketing by bandh supporters, who also stopped coal dispatch for some time. Committee leaders Digambar Garnaik and Keshav Bhutia described the bandh as peaceful and successful, adding that people spontaneously supported the strike call.

Talcher SDPO, Manas Ranajan Barik, said the bandh passed off peacefully with no cases or arrests during the strike. Coal mines were halted for about half an hour before resuming operations across Talcher.

The issue dates back to 2012 when an agreement was signed between the state government and Mahanadi Coalfield Limited to establish a 500-bed Medical College and Hospital in Talcher. Construction began in 2015 and was completed in 2018 at a cost of `490 crore. Since then, the sprawling building has remained inoperative due to a dispute over its administration.

