Balasore farmers in lurch as insects feast on crops

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Paddy farmers in the northern parts of Balasore district, including Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, and Jaleswar blocks, are grappling with a severe crisis as their crops have been affected by insects. Following heavy rains, their once-thriving paddy fields have turned brown, casting a shadow of uncertainty over this year’s kharif season.

Farmers claim they are not responsible for the spread of these insects while the agriculture department attributes the problem to a combination of sheath blight disease and an attack by plant hopper insects on the paddy crops.

The relentless onslaught of these insects has instilled a sense of discontent among farmers, who fear they may not harvest even a bucket of paddy this season. Susil Sahu of Baga village in Machinda and Gunamani Sahu of Deunra in the same panchayat under Bhograi block said the insects began their attack shortly after rainwater receded in low-lying areas.

The recent rains created a flood-like situation in these areas, which are in proximity to the Subarnarekha river. The water levels in the river remained constant for several weeks, preventing the water from draining from the crop lands. This, in turn, facilitated the spread of the insects, ultimately turning the once-green leaves of the paddy plants into a dismal shade of brown.

Farmers expressed deep concern as despite their investment in labour, fertilizers, and funds, the looming damage threatens their ability to repay loans.

Junior engineer Padmalochan Barik, and village level worker Ratikanta Mohanty from Jaleswar visited the affected farmlands and advised farmers to undertake preventive measures. They recommended the application of pesticides to protect the crops from the disease and insect infestation.

