Berhampur police solve mystery over boy’s murder, 60-yr-old arrested

BERHAMPUR: In a relentless investigation spanning over five months, Nimakhandi Police in Berhampur have finally unraveled the mystery surrounding the murder of a seven-year-old boy and apprehended the 60-year-old perpetrator. Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek M, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Nath Das, a resident of Jagadalpur under Nimakhandi Police Station.

Explaining the details of the incident, the SP stated that on May 14, 2023, a resident of Jagdalpur, Balmiki Das, reported to the police that his son, Siba Das (7), was found dead on the roof of a neighbouring house in Jagdalpur. Initially, the police registered an UD case, and an autopsy was conducted on May 15, 2023.

The post-mortem report, however, revealed a ligature mark on the deceased’s neck, indicating strangulation with a soft and wide ligature material, such as a towel. Based on this, the police converted the UD case into a murder case and launched an investigation. Multiple suspects were interrogated.

A breakthrough came when an eyewitness, who happened to be the grandson of the accused Nath, shed light on the incident. In his statement to the police, the eyewitness disclosed that on the fateful day, he unexpectedly entered the house and discovered his grandfather, Nath, strangulating Siba. Following the murder, Nath had placed the lifeless body on the roof of a neighbouring house in an attempt to cover up.

Nath, during his interrogation, confessed to the heinous crime. The motive behind the murder, the accused said, was a desire to take revenge for the humiliation he faced years back. Seven to eight years ago when Nath and the grandfather of the deceased both sought to acquire the same piece of land, the latter secured the land at a higher price, which triggered Nath.

On the day of the incident, finding Siba alone, Nath carried out the crime, the SP informed.The police have also confiscated the towel used for the strangulation of the young boy, the SP said.

