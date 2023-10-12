BJD threatens agitation over delay in Central projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday targeted the Centre over delay in implementation of coastal highway and capital region ring road projects and threatened people will take to the streets if steps are not initiated to begin these work.The coastal highway project estimated at Rs 8,000 crore was announced by the Centre in 2015, but has not progressed since then, BJD leaders Srimoyee Mishra and Lenin Mohanty told mediapersons here.

Alleging BJP ministers at the Centre and union ministers from the state have shown no interest in pursuing the project, the BJD leaders said the state BJP leaders are also silent over the matter and have not put pressure on their national counterparts to start it.

The capital region ring road project was announced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in April 2022, the BJD leaders said alleging BJP leaders have not taken any step for its implementation. BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi has also not evinced any interest in the project after it was announced, they added.

The BJD leaders maintained the state government has approved the project and decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 600 crore which will be used for land acquisition. However, there has been no progress in the project, they added.

Besides, the Bhubaneswar MP has also not taken any initiative to solve the problem of waterlogging on the national highway passing through the state capital near ISCKON temple during monsoon. Though the BJD had drawn the attention of the NHAI towards the problem, no steps have so far been taken to repair the stretch of NH, they added.

