Cop, showroom to pay Rs 2.15 lakh to tractor owner

In addition to the compensation, the commission has also ordered to pay Rs 15,000 to the complainant towards litigation expenses.

Published: 12th October 2023 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) , Sambalpur has directed a former inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Sadar police station and the M/S Gromax Shiv Shakti Automobiles at Sindurpank under the Sadar police station in Sambalpur to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh each separately to a customer who purchased a tractor, for causing him harassment and torture .

According to the judgment, the complainant, Vattikuti Veer Raju of Babebira Canal village under the Attabira police station in Bargarh district had purchased a tractor from M/S Gromax Shiv Shakti Automobiles on December 16, 2019 for Rs 5.6 lakhs. The agency obtained a temporary certificate of registration and supplied the vehicle from the Sonepur outlet. Later, the complainant had also registered the vehicle with Bargarh Regional Transport Office on January 21, 2023 and was using the vehicle.

However, on January 22, 2023, the then IIC of Sadar police station called up Raju and asked him to come to the police station. There,  the complainant was told that the vehicle had been sold to a third party by M/S Gromax Shiv Shakti Automobiles. The IIC Sadar however kept the name of the buyer in dark, and pressurised Raju to surrender the vehicle in the police station within 10 days.Though Raju contacted the dealer time and again, he did not get any response. Raju then knocked the doors of the consumer court on February 13.

After going through the records, evidences and documents, the commission found that neither the dealer nor the IIC revealed the name of the third party purchaser nor did they cite the legal reason. Thus, deficiency in service was found on part of the tractor dealer and IIC, Sadar police station. Stating it to be harassment, the commission questioned the reason to call the complainant to surrender the vehicle, although it is in the name of the complainant.

In addition to the compensation, the commission has also ordered to pay Rs 15,000 to the complainant towards litigation expenses. The commission has asked to pay the amount within 30 days from the date of order, failing which the amount will further carry 95 interest per annum till realisation. The order was pronounced on October 9.

