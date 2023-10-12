Farmer dies after attack by elephant in Hindol forest range

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 35-year-old farmer was killed after being attacked by an elephant in Hindol forest range of the district on Wednesday.The deceased is Bichitrananada Pradhan of Karnapur village. Dhenkanal DFO Sumit Kar said Pradhan had gone to the nearby forest to answer the call of nature in the morning. He encountered a tusker which was separated from its herd. The elephant attacked the farmer leaving him grievously injured.

Villagers found Pradhan in a critical condition and informed local forest officials. The farmer was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital where he succumbed in the afternoon.DFO Kar said there are around 100-110 elephants in Hindol forest range. Forest personnel are constantly monitoring the movement of the jumbos.

