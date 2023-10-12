Hot weather returns to Odisha as monsoon retreat starts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With south-west monsoon withdrawal round the corner, hot and humid conditions have returned to the state.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said there will be no large change in both day and night temperatures over the state during the next five days.

Day and night temperatures will likely remain above normal by 2 degree to 3 degree Celsius at many places in the state during the next five days, said the national weather forecaster. The regional Met office has forecast dry weather in the state till October 15 and little change in the weather condition thereafter.

“Conditions are favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from some parts of the state during the next two days. As a result, there is hardly any cloudiness and solar radiation has increased over the state,” said director at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

On being asked whether dry weather will prevail in the state during Durga Puja, Biswas said the weather condition will possibly remain the same in the coming days but more clarity will emerge after IMD issues its extended range outlook on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chandbali was the hottest at 37 degree Celsius, which was 4 degree C above normal. Balasore recorded 36.6 degree C and Paradip 36.5 degree C, above normal by 4 degree each.The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 35 degree C each and the humidity stood at 80 per cent and 79 per cent respectively.

Heat factor

No large change in both day and night temperatures over the state during the next five days

Regional Met office has forecast dry weather in the state till October 15 and little change in the weather condition thereafter

Chandbali hottest at 37 degree Celsius on Wednesday

