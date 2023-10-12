Jailed after killing 1st wife, man beats second to death

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Out of jail after serving a 15-year sentence for killing his first wife, an elderly man reportedly murdered his second wife over a trivial issue in Koraput’s Jeypore on Tuesday.The accused is 63-year-old Bhagat Harijan and the deceased was identified as Kusuma Paraja (56). The shocking incident took place at Dongaguda village within Jeypore police limits in the afternoon.

Sources said after spending 15 years in jail on the charge of killing his wife, Bhagat was released from prison three years back. Soon after his release, he married Kusuma who was a widow. Kusuma had a son Damu Paraja who lived separately.

Bhagat used to beat Kusuma frequently over petty issues. On Tuesday, he became angry when his wife did not serve him lunch on time. A heated argument broke out between the couple following which the accused grabbed a wooden plank and beat the woman to death in a fit of rage.

After committing the crime, Bhagat hid Kusuma’s body inside the house and locked the door from inside. He slept till late in the night and in the wee hours of Wednesday, left the house clandestinely.

When nobody came out of the house till late in the morning, neighbours became suspicious. They knocked on the door but there was no response. Subsequently, some of them broke into the house and found Kusuma’s body lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed about his mother’s murder, Kusuma’s son Damu reached the spot and reported the matter to Jeypore police. A police team led by IIC Satyananda Patra rushed to Dongaguda village and sent the body to hospital for autopsy. The wooden plank used in the crime was also recovered.

In the evening, police nabbed Bhagat from Borigumma. IIC Patra said the accused is being interrogated.

Police will produce him in court after completing some legal formalities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JEYPORE: Out of jail after serving a 15-year sentence for killing his first wife, an elderly man reportedly murdered his second wife over a trivial issue in Koraput’s Jeypore on Tuesday.The accused is 63-year-old Bhagat Harijan and the deceased was identified as Kusuma Paraja (56). The shocking incident took place at Dongaguda village within Jeypore police limits in the afternoon. Sources said after spending 15 years in jail on the charge of killing his wife, Bhagat was released from prison three years back. Soon after his release, he married Kusuma who was a widow. Kusuma had a son Damu Paraja who lived separately. Bhagat used to beat Kusuma frequently over petty issues. On Tuesday, he became angry when his wife did not serve him lunch on time. A heated argument broke out between the couple following which the accused grabbed a wooden plank and beat the woman to death in a fit of rage.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After committing the crime, Bhagat hid Kusuma’s body inside the house and locked the door from inside. He slept till late in the night and in the wee hours of Wednesday, left the house clandestinely. When nobody came out of the house till late in the morning, neighbours became suspicious. They knocked on the door but there was no response. Subsequently, some of them broke into the house and found Kusuma’s body lying in a pool of blood. On being informed about his mother’s murder, Kusuma’s son Damu reached the spot and reported the matter to Jeypore police. A police team led by IIC Satyananda Patra rushed to Dongaguda village and sent the body to hospital for autopsy. The wooden plank used in the crime was also recovered. In the evening, police nabbed Bhagat from Borigumma. IIC Patra said the accused is being interrogated. Police will produce him in court after completing some legal formalities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp