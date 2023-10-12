Kolkata’s grandeur at Old station bazaar pandal

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gifted with a rich heritage, Kolkata is known for its historic buildings dating back to the British era when it was the capital of India and known as ‘Calcutta’. This year, residents of the state capital will be able to experience the grandeur of the City of Joy at the Old Station Bazaar Durga Puja pandal here.

The pandal will showcase hand-pulled rickshaws, Ambassador cars and tramway which have been an inherent part of the culture and history of Kolkata. It will also illustrate Kolkata’s Bowbazar. The market reportedly got its name from the Bengali word bou (daughter-in-law).

The Sarbajanina Durga Puja Samiti of Old Station Bazaar has planned to engage around six women volunteers to highlight West Bengal’s traditional dress style. The 154 feet wide and 40 feet high pandal will also give visitors an opportunity to know about the ancient city of Dwarka, which is believed to have sunk in the Arabian Sea.

The organisers said they are leaving no stone unturned to make the ancient city look like real by using light effects and LED screens. Goddess Durga’s idol at the pandal will be decorated with a gold crown/ornaments weighing around 7 kg. The idol’s height will be around 16 feet and the medha made up of over 2 quintal silver will be 22 feet high. For entertainment of visitors, melody and cultural programmes will be held from Sasthi to Dasami.

‘Bhog’ ranging from ‘charu anna’ (flavoured rice) and ‘dahi pakhala’ will be served to the Goddess on Saptami and Astami and it will be offered as prasad to the devotees. “Adequate security arrangements will be made to ensure the festival passes of smoothly,” said puja samiti president Ganesh Prasad Sahoo.

Around 50 CCTV cameras will be installed at the pandal and the IP address shared with the city police in a bid to curb incidents of gold chain snatching. More than 200 volunteers including 50 women and 20 staff of private security agencies will be present at the pandal to ensure order.

Wheelchairs will be available at the pandal for senior citizens and the differently-abled. Adequate fire safety arrangements have also been made to handle any emergency, said the samiti.

