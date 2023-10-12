Odisha Agriculture and Forest departments to plant palm trees to combat lightning

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With lightning strikes becoming more frequent and intense claiming more and more human and animal lives, the state government on Wednesday asked the Agriculture and Forest departments to undertake massive palm tree plantation in areas prone to the calamity.

Chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena issued the direction while chairing the third meeting of state executive committee (SEC) of disaster management here. He also directed departments concerned to significantly increase the density of mangroves in the coastal belt as the trees act as a natural safeguard against cyclone. Jena took a review of the funds position of the state disaster risk management fund (SDRMF) and its utilisation.

The meeting was informed that the state government has released Rs 159 crore against the Home department’s proposal of Rs 240.33 crore for procurement of search and rescue equipment, accessories and vehicles for Odisha fire and emergency services. The SEC gave its go ahead to the Home department to procure the approved items for which the balance amount will be released.

The funds position of SDRMF as on April 1, 2023 was Rs 3,765.74 crore and the total corpus of SDRMF including central and state share was Rs 2,358 crore. The availability of funds at SDRMF for 2023-24 (SDMF & SDRF) was Rs 5,158.14 crore. An amount of Rs 1,158.23 crore has been released to different departments for capacity building while another Rs 331.41 crore given for disaster mitigation. The government has given Rs 130.32 crore to the districts for fighting natural calamities. The chief secretary asked the departments concerned to ensure timely submission of utilisation certificates.

The Works department submitted a proposal of Rs 81.28 crore for construction of eight flood resilient roads in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Sambalpur and Kalahandi districts. OSDMA placed a non-structural lightning mitigation proposal for implementation of Lightning alert system in collaboration with Earth Network and IIITM, Pune.

