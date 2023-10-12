Home States Odisha

Odisha Minister Marndi attacks Centre over bad condition of Dwarsuni Ghat road

Marndi further said as per the direction of the Ministry of Defence, the state government paid Rs 26 crore towards the cost of land required for revival of Amarda airstrip.

Published: 12th October 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A day after Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu accused the state government of delaying the revival of Amarda airstrip, School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi on Wednesday attacked the Centre for not taking any step to restore Dwarsuni Ghat on NH-49 that has turned into a death trap.

Marndi said the state government has held meetings with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the bad condition of the ghat road in Mayurbhanj district. However, no steps have been taken to repair the NH stretch. Due to lack of maintenance, accident take place frequently on Dwarsuni Ghat road.He also accused Tudu of not taking any steps to repair the road despite hailing from the district.

Marndi further said as per the direction of the Ministry of Defence, the state government paid Rs 26 crore towards the cost of land required for revival of Amarda airstrip. “As the amount has been paid, the DRDO should send the record of rights (RoR) of the land to the state government. What is the need to organise an event on the roadside and make a show by handing over the land documents on stage?” he questioned.In response, Tudu claimed the delay in repair and expansion of Dwarsuni Ghat road was due to lack of cooperation from the forest officials of Similipal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudam Marndi Amarda airstrip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp