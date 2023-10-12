Odisha Minister Marndi attacks Centre over bad condition of Dwarsuni Ghat road

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A day after Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu accused the state government of delaying the revival of Amarda airstrip, School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi on Wednesday attacked the Centre for not taking any step to restore Dwarsuni Ghat on NH-49 that has turned into a death trap.

Marndi said the state government has held meetings with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the bad condition of the ghat road in Mayurbhanj district. However, no steps have been taken to repair the NH stretch. Due to lack of maintenance, accident take place frequently on Dwarsuni Ghat road.He also accused Tudu of not taking any steps to repair the road despite hailing from the district.

Marndi further said as per the direction of the Ministry of Defence, the state government paid Rs 26 crore towards the cost of land required for revival of Amarda airstrip. “As the amount has been paid, the DRDO should send the record of rights (RoR) of the land to the state government. What is the need to organise an event on the roadside and make a show by handing over the land documents on stage?” he questioned.In response, Tudu claimed the delay in repair and expansion of Dwarsuni Ghat road was due to lack of cooperation from the forest officials of Similipal.

