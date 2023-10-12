Odisha must lead in preparing millet roadmap, says CM Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha gears up to hold the international convention on millets next month, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state should lead the way in developing a roadmap for millets for the next decade, both nationally and internationally.

“Odisha should aim to become a centre of excellence for other states and countries,” he said while calling upon all stakeholders to extend their support to make the convention a grand success. It will be held on November 10 and 11. Chairing an apex committee meeting, the Chief Minister said the convention will highlight millet food cultures of tribal communities of the state and showcase the trailblazing success stories of its farmers and Mission Shakti groups.

Stating millets have been a traditional crop for tribal farmers since times immemorial, he said they are climate resilient and powerhouse of nutrition. As climate change emerges as a prominent challenge of our times, this humble crop is emerging as a hope for our future, he added.

Expressing happiness over the success of Odisha Millets Mission, he said that it is satisfying to see that the mission is now being recognised by national and international agencies as the best model for promotion of millets.

Speaking on the occasion, chief secretary PK Jena said preparations are over to make the convention a huge success. While this year is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, Odisha is the only state to hold an international convention on millets. Theme of the convention is ‘Millets - Ancient Grains for Modern Challenges’ and 4,000 to 5,000 farmers, women SHG members, farmer-producer organisations will attend the convention.

