Orissa HC fines petitioner for filing PIL without following rules

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a petitioner for filing a PIL without following the Orissa High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010.A PIL petition had sought the court’s direction to the state government to take immediate and adequate steps in form of investigation, raids, seizures, detention of quacks, suppliers, sellers and prescribers or test and analyse, ban and control the circulation of the said drug/hazardous substance.

When the petition, filed by Disha, a Jajpur-based organisation, was taken up, the court made a query as to whether the petitioner has complied with the Orissa HC Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010 or not. But the counsel appearing for the petitioner failed to answer. Taking note of it, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman while dismissing the petition said, “This court is not inclined to entertain this writ petition, as the petitioner has not adhered to the Orissa High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010.”. As per the rules, before filing a PIL, the petitioner must send a representation to the authorities concerned for taking remedial action.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a petitioner for filing a PIL without following the Orissa High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010.A PIL petition had sought the court’s direction to the state government to take immediate and adequate steps in form of investigation, raids, seizures, detention of quacks, suppliers, sellers and prescribers or test and analyse, ban and control the circulation of the said drug/hazardous substance. When the petition, filed by Disha, a Jajpur-based organisation, was taken up, the court made a query as to whether the petitioner has complied with the Orissa HC Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010 or not. But the counsel appearing for the petitioner failed to answer. Taking note of it, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman while dismissing the petition said, “This court is not inclined to entertain this writ petition, as the petitioner has not adhered to the Orissa High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010.”. As per the rules, before filing a PIL, the petitioner must send a representation to the authorities concerned for taking remedial action. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });