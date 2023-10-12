Home States Odisha

OUAT plans climate proof crop weather modelling

20 farm implements suitable for state’s climate will be developed

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Agriculture Technology (OUAT) has planned to undertake research activities with focus on climate change and develop methodology and materials to meet rapidly changing conditions affecting food security.

As the state is prone to natural calamities like drought and flood, a vision document prepared by OUAT for the next decade from 2023 to 2033 states development of adaption planning and mitigation technologies are urgently needed to manage the agriculture sector from the ill effects of climate change.

“Mitigation strategies will be put in place to overcome temporal and spatial occurrence of drought and flood. Measures like soil management practices that reduce fertiliser use and increase crop diversification, crop rotations, increasing bio-diversity, availability of quality seeds and integrated crop/livestock systems, promotion of low energy production systems and promoting efficient energy use by commercial agriculture will be part of these strategies,” said the vision document.

Climate change auditing will be an integral part of the research to identify potential adaptation and mitigation measures for resilient  agriculture, said OUAT vice-chancellor Pravat Kumar Roul. Since weather is one of the important components influencing agricultural production and productivity, the university will do research on crop simulation models for impact studies, resource use optimisation and forecasting yield of major crops in the state.

Simulation models quantify the processes and integrate the effect of weather, soil, insects and pests and management factors on crop growth, development and yield, he added. The research vision in agriculture engineering is to develop at least 20 farm implements suitable for the climatic condition of the state. The state has ten climatic zones. It has been also planned study the usefulness of drone technology for monitoring biotic and abiotic stress and how to harness solar energy for small farm mechanisation.

In the animal husbandry and pisciculture sector, the proposed research activities will be on genetic improvement of recognised breeds, development of two poultry breeds for backyard rearing, use of computer aided diagnostics for animal treatment, development rapid diagnostic kits and development of technology for for shrimp farming in coastal waterlogged areas, Roul added.

Vision for 2033

 Development of adaption planning and mitigation technologies urgently needed

 Mitigation strategies to overcome occurrence of drought and flood

 Climate change auditing will be an integral part of the research

