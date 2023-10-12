Two youths drown in Brahmani

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a tragic incident, two youths, who happen to be close friends, drowned on Wednesday while taking bath in Brahmani river at the Gokarneswar ghat under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district.The deceased are Soumya Ranjan Maharana from Kumari village in Jaraka and Gobinda Rana of Deoda. Gobinda worked as salesman in a local cloth store in Jaraka while Soumya Ranjan was a small businessman.

Police said the two friends had gone to Brahmani river at around 1.00 pm to take a bath on Wednesday. Unfortunately, their legs slipped and both went deep into the water leading to their untimely deaths.Some onlookers informed the local fire personnel who rushed to the spot. By then villagers had started attempts to save the duo but in vain.

Before the fire team could arrive, the locals rescued the youths from the river and took them to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC), where the doctors declared the duo brought dead.“I reached the spot along with others as soon as I heard about the drowning. We rescued the duo and took them to hospital. But by then they were no more,” said Soumya’s brother-in-law Santosh Acharya.Dharmasala police said postmortem of the bodies will be done to ascertain the exact cause of death.

