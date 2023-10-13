35 Odia workers held ‘captive’ in Laos

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At least 35 workers from Kendrapara district have been reportedly held captive by their employer in Attapeu province of Laos.The matter came to light when the workers sent videos to their families narrating about their plight in the Southeast Asian country. The workers, who have been kept captive in a wood processing unit at Attapeu, alleged that they are being tortured physically and mentally by their employer.

“We had gone to Lao People’s Democratic Republic six months back through a local labour contractor who assured us good jobs with handsome salaries. However, we were engaged in a plywood factory and forced to work for over 12 hours a day without any pay. We are given food once a day. The employer beats us if we demand more food,” alleged one of the workers Saroj Kumar Palei of Jayanagar village in a video message.

Another worker Malaya Behera of Katana village said, “We were told that we would work eight hours in a day. However, we are being forced to work 12 to 14 hours a day. We contacted our agents in India through phone and told them about the torture. But they did not pay any heed.”

Similarly, Anjan Kumar Nayak of Koilipur claimed the owner of the plywood company has confiscated the workers’ passports in Laos. All the stranded workers appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to help them return to their villages.

On Thursday, family members of the workers met officials of Labour department and requested them to take steps for their safe return. They said each of the youths had paid Rs 1.50 lakh for transportation expenses and the agent had promised them a salary of Rs 70,000 per month.

Contacted, district labour officer (DLO) Ashok Murmu said, “We have informed the higher authorities of the Labour department about the matter. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure safe return of the workers.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KENDRAPARA: At least 35 workers from Kendrapara district have been reportedly held captive by their employer in Attapeu province of Laos.The matter came to light when the workers sent videos to their families narrating about their plight in the Southeast Asian country. The workers, who have been kept captive in a wood processing unit at Attapeu, alleged that they are being tortured physically and mentally by their employer. “We had gone to Lao People’s Democratic Republic six months back through a local labour contractor who assured us good jobs with handsome salaries. However, we were engaged in a plywood factory and forced to work for over 12 hours a day without any pay. We are given food once a day. The employer beats us if we demand more food,” alleged one of the workers Saroj Kumar Palei of Jayanagar village in a video message. Another worker Malaya Behera of Katana village said, “We were told that we would work eight hours in a day. However, we are being forced to work 12 to 14 hours a day. We contacted our agents in India through phone and told them about the torture. But they did not pay any heed.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, Anjan Kumar Nayak of Koilipur claimed the owner of the plywood company has confiscated the workers’ passports in Laos. All the stranded workers appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to help them return to their villages. On Thursday, family members of the workers met officials of Labour department and requested them to take steps for their safe return. They said each of the youths had paid Rs 1.50 lakh for transportation expenses and the agent had promised them a salary of Rs 70,000 per month. Contacted, district labour officer (DLO) Ashok Murmu said, “We have informed the higher authorities of the Labour department about the matter. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure safe return of the workers.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp