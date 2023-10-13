Apprise notaries of their duties: HC to Odisha state government

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to issue guidelines to apprise notaries of their functions and duties as has been laid down under section 8 of the Notaries Act, 1952 that includes ‘what to do and what not to do’.The court also directed the government to arrange training programmes for notaries of the state on a regular basis, either physically or through virtual mode.

The division bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Chittaranjan Dash issued the directions on Tuesday while considering a petition during the hearing on which the court had come across a marriage document which was certified by a notary, even as he was not authorised to do so.

The notary based at Simulia in Balasore district had appeared in person in pursuance of an order issued by the court. When a query was made to the notary as to whether he had undergone any training programme organised by the state government to apprise about the duties and functions of notaries in accordance with Notaries Act, 1952 and Notaries Rules, 1956, he answered in negative.

“There are a number of decisions of the Supreme Court, this court as well as other high courts from which it is palpably discernible that most of the notaries are not aware of their duties and functional limits”, the bench said, adding, “We find the issue to be a grave one as actions of notaries can affect rights and lives of common people who do not have fair understanding of law”.

The Bench further expected the notaries to maintain the register in terms of the Notaries Act and Rules and record on which date, an affidavit or any document was notarised before them. The signatures of the party swearing the affidavits are also required to be taken with date which would be the proof that the person concerned in fact appeared before the notary on a particular day to swear the affidavit.

While the notary concerned tendered unconditional apology, the police submitted the statement of the allegedly detained woman. She had stated that she is voluntarily staying with her parents and denied any confinement made to her although she stated that she has signed the marriage declaration before the notary. Taking note of it, the Bench disposed of the petition.

Cracking the whip

The HC observed that most of the notaries are not aware of their duties

The Bench expected the notaries to maintain a register with details of documents

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to issue guidelines to apprise notaries of their functions and duties as has been laid down under section 8 of the Notaries Act, 1952 that includes ‘what to do and what not to do’.The court also directed the government to arrange training programmes for notaries of the state on a regular basis, either physically or through virtual mode. The division bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Chittaranjan Dash issued the directions on Tuesday while considering a petition during the hearing on which the court had come across a marriage document which was certified by a notary, even as he was not authorised to do so. The notary based at Simulia in Balasore district had appeared in person in pursuance of an order issued by the court. When a query was made to the notary as to whether he had undergone any training programme organised by the state government to apprise about the duties and functions of notaries in accordance with Notaries Act, 1952 and Notaries Rules, 1956, he answered in negative.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “There are a number of decisions of the Supreme Court, this court as well as other high courts from which it is palpably discernible that most of the notaries are not aware of their duties and functional limits”, the bench said, adding, “We find the issue to be a grave one as actions of notaries can affect rights and lives of common people who do not have fair understanding of law”. The Bench further expected the notaries to maintain the register in terms of the Notaries Act and Rules and record on which date, an affidavit or any document was notarised before them. The signatures of the party swearing the affidavits are also required to be taken with date which would be the proof that the person concerned in fact appeared before the notary on a particular day to swear the affidavit. While the notary concerned tendered unconditional apology, the police submitted the statement of the allegedly detained woman. She had stated that she is voluntarily staying with her parents and denied any confinement made to her although she stated that she has signed the marriage declaration before the notary. Taking note of it, the Bench disposed of the petition. Cracking the whip The HC observed that most of the notaries are not aware of their duties The Bench expected the notaries to maintain a register with details of documents Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp