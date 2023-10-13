BJP MLAs plan ‘Delhi Chalo’ to complain against BJD government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All 22 legislators of BJP from Odisha will visit New Delhi sometime next week to discuss the political situation prevailing in the state with the top three leaders of the party and seek action from the Centre against the massive corruption of the BJD government.

“There are some pressing issues which need to be discussed with the Central leadership. After discussion on a range of issues, the BJP legislature party decided to take up the issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda,” leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra told mediapersons here.

“We are preparing a memorandum which will be handed over to them during the meeting. We have sought permission from the three leaders for a meeting and will proceed to Delhi as and when we get an invitation from them,” Mishra added.

Mishra said the ruling BJD is the most corrupt government in the country. When central investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are active against corruption in other states, no such action is being initiated against the Odisha government.

The mining scam in Odisha is the biggest involving more than Rs 60,000 crore and this was followed by chit fund scam. While the ED and CBI are conducting raids in other states, they are not coming to Odisha, he said.

The leader of the BJP legislature party said the delegation will apprise Shah about the deteriorating law and order situation and frequent political murders taking place in the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Coming down heavily on the state government for using the party symbol on government programmes and distribution of scooters to members of Mission Shakti as an enticement keeping the next elections in mind, Mishra said the matters will be raised before the Election Commission of India.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: All 22 legislators of BJP from Odisha will visit New Delhi sometime next week to discuss the political situation prevailing in the state with the top three leaders of the party and seek action from the Centre against the massive corruption of the BJD government. “There are some pressing issues which need to be discussed with the Central leadership. After discussion on a range of issues, the BJP legislature party decided to take up the issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda,” leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra told mediapersons here. “We are preparing a memorandum which will be handed over to them during the meeting. We have sought permission from the three leaders for a meeting and will proceed to Delhi as and when we get an invitation from them,” Mishra added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mishra said the ruling BJD is the most corrupt government in the country. When central investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are active against corruption in other states, no such action is being initiated against the Odisha government. The mining scam in Odisha is the biggest involving more than Rs 60,000 crore and this was followed by chit fund scam. While the ED and CBI are conducting raids in other states, they are not coming to Odisha, he said. The leader of the BJP legislature party said the delegation will apprise Shah about the deteriorating law and order situation and frequent political murders taking place in the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Coming down heavily on the state government for using the party symbol on government programmes and distribution of scooters to members of Mission Shakti as an enticement keeping the next elections in mind, Mishra said the matters will be raised before the Election Commission of India. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp